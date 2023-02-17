Tony L starts your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Duble take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. F I I K will perform at Hotel Victoria at 8pm on Saturday. Charlie and Max Jones perform at the Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Lolohea Brothers take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Tony L is on stage at the Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.

