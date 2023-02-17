Two-day festival explores, promotes indigenous culture
The Warangesda Festival begins Friday at Darlington Point. The festival will showcase the best in indigenous art and thought, culture through music, dance, food, art and a discussion panel hosted by Stan Grant Jnr plus much, much more. Tickets available from warangesdafestival.com.au.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Event to bring riders together on Sunday
The Chiro Ride begins from 6.50am from Griffith to Goolgowi. Riders will leave from Kooba Street on Sunday. Register at chiroride.com.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Tony L starts your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Duble take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. F I I K will perform at Hotel Victoria at 8pm on Saturday. Charlie and Max Jones perform at the Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Lolohea Brothers take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Tony L is on stage at the Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Final weekend for exhibition
Unlemon is the first exhibition for 2023 at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition explores the history of citrus fruit through 40 oil paintings by South Australian artist Alison Mitchell. This is the exhibition's final weekend.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.