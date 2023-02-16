A relatively chilly February could be set to change as things heat up, as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts warmer Autumns and an end to La Nina.
While it certainly can't be described as bitterly cold, February has been cooler than usual at this time of year - only breaking 40 degrees once - on Friday, February 10.
So far, February's average max temperature has barely broken 30 degrees, sitting at 31 for the month to February 16.
Senior climatologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Hugh McDowell said that a cold outbreak at the beginning of the month had cooled things.
"There was a cold outbreak at the start of February as a significant cold front pushed across NSW allowing very cool air from the Southern Ocean to flood in over NSW. This resulted in some unseasonal snow across the Victorian and NSW Alps and cooler temperatures across the state," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology latest climate driver update said that La Nina was weakening and expected to end soon, leaving Australia in a neutral period until at least mid-Autumn.
But that change will bring in hotter temperatures, with the Bureau also predicting higher than average temperatures in April.
"This does not mean it will be warmer than February - as these months are naturally cooler," Mr McDowell clarified.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has put out a heat warning for February 17, as temperatures remain in the high 30s and low 40s for several continuous days.
February 17 is anticipated to reach a high of 41 degrees later in the day, towards 5pm.
The MLHD has reminded all to carry water and stay hydrated on hot days, as well as trying to remain indoors and minimise physical activity during the hottest hours - between 11am and 5pm.
They've also reminded all that public buildings such as libraries or shopping centres are air-conditioned and can provide places of refuge from the heat.
MLHD Disaster Manager Denise Garner encouraged people to be aware of the early signs of heat related illness, including headaches, vomiting and confusion.
"Headaches and vomiting, and particularly things like confusion and an altered mental state are things to be concerned about, and signs that you should head to the emergency department so they can institute some cooling measures and rehydrate you with some fluids," said Ms Garner.
