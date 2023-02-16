The Area News

A cooler than usual February may be set to change in March as La Nina comes to an end

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 1:00pm
Hillston's Doppler radar provides weather information for all the MIA. Photo contributed.

A relatively chilly February could be set to change as things heat up, as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts warmer Autumns and an end to La Nina.

