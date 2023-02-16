LETTERS: Green waste can find value away from landfill

Having recently moved to Griffith, I am constantly concerned that I must put my food and garden waste in my red bin.
I don't have a household compost, as I don't have the time and energy to put into my own waste management system, as I'm sure many people relate to.Green waste in landfill produces methane.
Methane is 83 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide (CSIRO) and contributes to warming the atmosphere.
I have lived in cities where there is a household green-lidded bin for organics.
While living in Albury, I was employed by Cleanaway to roll out the green bins and organic recycling for the councils there.
We had to educate the community, advertise the benefits of organics recycling and promote behaviour change, as well as deal with the accompanying rate rise.
It was hard work and there was a lot of community opposition.
The council and Cleanaway had to find a site for the compost to go, had to get the community on board and had to give out new bins, kitchen caddies and compostable liners.
Logistically and politically, it seemed daunting, but we got it done.
Now, there are less methane-producing organics going into landfill, and the green waste is being recycled into industrial fertiliser.
It's a win for the community, the environment and the council. I hope Griffith can follow suit.
It wasn't totally unexpected to see the protestors on the street during Cardinal Pell's funeral procession.
These folk do and always will feel they were let down badly because the Cardinal could not and would not reinforce their views on abortion, etc, took vows to uphold the biblical authourity of the 'one' whom he strove to serve.
Therefore it was required of him to remain steadfast and 'unmovable in obedience' to the faith even if it meant him being hated for it.
So too were those who went before him. For the Cardinal it was all or not at all.
There was never any 'biblical' room for compromise on any grounds.
I never ever remember him backing down and he always told it how it really was and still is, without fear or favour.
The Cardinal has gone having ran the race that was set before him, now it's up to those in authority in this church to keep on keeping on where he left off.
Dwelling on his past errors isn't going to rectify them.
However if mindful that we all fall short of the glory of God, one way or another on a daily basis, being not perfect, such could be good therapy.
For whilst pointing the finger of disdain toward the Cardinal's short comings, wouldn't it allow us to take stock of our own?
We all have to account one day where it really counts to that 'someone' bigger than ourselves, invisible yet ever present who sees all and knows all.
Meanwhile may the Cardinal be allowed to rest in peace without anymore further ado.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
