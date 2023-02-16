The Area News

Man, 28, charged with 58 offences following investigation from the Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team

Updated February 16 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man facing almost 60 charges after police pursuits in region

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a whopping 58 offences relating to alleged crimes in the Murrumbidgee area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.