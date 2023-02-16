Man facing almost 60 charges after police pursuits in region

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a whopping 58 offences relating to alleged crimes in the Murrumbidgee area.
The man was charged with a number of alleged stealing and traffic-related offences.
Earlier in February, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team started an investigation into reports of allegedly stolen vehicles and pursuits across the region.
Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested the 28-year-old man in remote bushland in the Murrumbidgee Valley National Park, about 10.30am on February 14. He has since been charged with 58 offences.
Police will allege in court the man stole a Toyota Hilux and a caravan from Leeton on February 14, as well as allegedly leading police on pursuits through Leeton last week.
In Griffith Local Court on February 15, the matter was adjourned to March 15.
