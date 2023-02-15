It's been announced a new womens refuge will be built in Griffith.
Handled by Griffith's Linking Community Network, designs for the new facility were unveiled this week.
At a cost of around $7.5 million, the new refuge will be located on the same land but behind the existing facility.
As a requirement of federal funding, the project will need to be completed by 2025.
The funding was made possible by the federal government's $23 million capital investment for domestic violence infrastructure, and the work will come about from the second tranche of that funding.
The announcement was made by Minister For Women Bronnie Taylor on Wednesday who praised the Griffith outlet for being one of the few across the state open 24/7.
"This is a huge win," Ms Taylor said.
"This is terrific news for women and children right across the Griffith community and beyond.
"It's amazing what this facility has achieved and the CEO, Yvonne Wilson and her team are to be congratulated for their work. Yvonne particularly should be recognised for her work of more than 40 years
"This is one of the few 24 hour a day, seven day per week shelters in NSW and they very much deserve a brand new building which will be a great asset to not only Griffith but outlying communities," she said.
With the announcement made, Ms Wilson said she is looking forward to seeing work get underway.
"Our staff and the board have lobbied long and hard for a new women's refuge in Griffith. The funding will allow us to offer a much improved concept of 'core and cluster' crisis accommodation to women with or without children who are witnessing or experiencing domestic and family violence, who may be homeless due to conflict in their lives or who may be in need of support and referral," Ms Wilson said.
"The new dwelling will offer semi-independent living for families against commercial living. This concept supports women to be independent, remain in charge of their children's lives without having wrap around services to achieve their goals."
She also praised the work of her Deputy CEO Kirally Salvestro and consultants Troy Patten and Martin Ruggeri, along with Griffith City Council.
"Kirrilly was committed to the tender process and our consultants who planned, designed, and assisted implementing this project," she said.
"I also want to thank and recognise the Griffith City Council for their ongoing support for our organisation.
"We also very much appreciate the NSW Government for their work in supporting women and children living in domestic violence to be able to access an innovative and safe accommodation service," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.