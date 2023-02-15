The Area News

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor announces new Griffith Womens Refuge facility is on the cards

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:07pm
Linking Communities Network CEO Yvonne Wilson with Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor and the designs for the new facility. Photo Allan Wilson.

It's been announced a new womens refuge will be built in Griffith.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

