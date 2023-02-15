Leagues Panthers are hoping to continue to build momentum heading into finals when they take on Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1.
After a comprehensive drubbing at the hands of Coro Cougars a fortnight ago, the Panthers were able to turn a corner against Diggers last weekend.
Panthers captain Jimmy Binks feels that heavy defeat will serve as a good wake-up call for his side, who had been on a strong run before that defeat.
"We are probably happy to get that out of the way now, but it is a pretty good shock to the system that it could happen if we aren't seriously alert when heading into a game," he said.
"It (last weekend) was a good game, and everyone seemed back to normal. Not that we can take anything away from Coro from that game, but we were lacking a fair bit there.
"I think the motivation is there, and all of our key blokes are back and keen, so I'm keen to see how they keep it going."
While this weekend does pose as a crucial one if the Panthers want to keep their hopes of a minor premiership alive, Binks said that doesn't change the approach heading into the weekend.
"At this stage, we are treating every game as a pretty big game because we want to roll into finals with a bit of momentum," he said.
"It is no different to how we would approach even the game that we got rolled for 40, you want to be placing as much importance on it as possible."
RELATED
Hanwood will be hungry to take the points this weekend as a win keeps their hopes of keeping their second chance in finals alive, and Binks knows his side will have their work cut out for them.
"They are always going to be pretty strong and competitive," he said.
"They have their key blokes, and all we can focus on is being as clinical as possible."
Jordan Whitworth has shone in recent games not only for Hanwood but also at the representative level for Griffith and will be one of the key Wanderers players.
In the 40-over game, Coro will look to keep their strong run of form up when they take on the Exies Eagles.
For the Cougars, it will strengthen their position at the top of the table, while should the Eagles secure an upset, that could be crucial for their finals chances.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.