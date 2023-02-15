Griffith Base Hospital has been graced with several new graduate nurses and doctors who are set to benefit with invaluable training and experience.
Eleven graduate doctors and over five graduate nurses have been welcomed to Griffith, with some expected to be training for several weeks and others for the next 12 months.
Having completed their first week and a half, graduate surgical registrars Tahmina Lata and Lilian To have each signed 12 month contracts, meaning they will reap the best of what the hospital has to offer.
Already they say the experience has been eye opening.
"Having come from a major tertiary hospital in Sydney's south west, I'm amazed with how well the Griffith facility functions given it has limited resources compared to it's metropolitan counterparts," Ms Lata said.
Ms To feels the sense of community in Griffith makes the hospital a unique place to work.
"It's actually really nice to have a small community where everyone knows each other. It means there's an extra bit of tender love and care that goes into each patient and it's a very nice change from the city," she said.
"The most surprising thing I've found so far is how knowledgeable the nursing staff are. They don't have many doctors to call upon but are highly skilled in their own right.
'They have great diversity and skill which I think they have to have in order to cover and support what needs to happen here. They do a great job."
Even at this early stage, both are very much in amongst the workings at Griffith Base.
"We've dealt with cancers of the breast, colon cancers, appendixes, and inflamed gall bladder problems," Ms Lata said.
"We're also looking after trauma patients, such as those who have been in car accidents or have broken bones.
"I think the degree of patients we look after and the severity of their diseases illustrates how well the hospital runs and how vital it is not only to Griffith but surrounding communities. So far we have found it's rare that we are having to send anyone to Wagga."
The new nurses and doctors were officially welcomed on Wednesday, having commenced at Griffith Base on February 5.
In attendance was Minister for Health Bronnie Taylor, Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts and Murrumbidgee Local Health District CEO Jill Ludford.
Of the doctors, six are junior medical officers, three are surgical doctors and one is an obstetrician.
The nurses are just some of the 30 graduate nurses and midwives who will begin their careers across the Murray electorate this year.
Internal Med Physician at Griffith Base and director of training, Tony Floyd, said the group are young and keen to kick start their careers in medicine.
"For most of them, this is their first rural placement. They will get a good taste of country life and a great sense for rural medicine. The hope is always that they will decide to stay and further experience that here in Griffith," he said.
"These young practitioners normally find hospitals such as ours allow for a much wider clinical variety of experience with patients because they treat so many and thus will get a broader range of clinical exposure, rather than focusing on specialty fields," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.