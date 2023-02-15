Griffith's City 2 Lake fun run has been postponed to September 24, due to concerns of water on the route.
The fun run was originally scheduled for March 12, taking runners, walkers and cyclists from Griffith to Lake Wyangan to raise money for Griffith Can Assist.
Unfortunately, with parts of Jones Road still underwater, the route was unable to be used and with just weeks to go, organisers made the call to move it by six months to September.
Organiser Cheryl Wood explained that there was no alternative route available, prompting the decision to postpone the event.
"We looked at every possible scenario but obviously the event requires a road closure sowe need police, Transport NSW and the council all on board for the route," she said.
"Our proposed alternate along Mallinson Road wasn't suitable ... we looked at an out-and-back race scenario, but we thought we have people of all ages, on bikes and prams, walking and running - could get a bit chaotic with people going in both directions."
While the delay may be disappointing to those who were already lacing up their running shoes, Ms Wood promised that organisers would be using the time to make the event bigger and better as well as try and raise more money for Can Assist.
"The weather should still be nice in September, it's at the end of all the winter sports. We checked the grand final date first," she said.
"We are still taking sponsors, we've extended that deadline until the end of June or early July and we're going to come up with some team challenges so people can potentially start fundraising now."
She added a thank you to Griffith City Council for their support in attempting to organise an alternative.
Registrations for the September run will open by August 1.
