Griffith's City2Lake charity event has been postponed to September 24 due to water on the road

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith City2Lake fun run has been postponed to September 24 due to water on the roads. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Griffith's City 2 Lake fun run has been postponed to September 24, due to concerns of water on the route.

