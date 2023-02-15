Griffith has a shot at securing some unexpected silverware when they head to Sydney to participate in the Country Plate final.
The GDCA side was a late inclusion to the competition after Hume was unable to field a side in the semi-final last weekend and now will travel to Homebush to take on Gilgandra at Cricket Central Oval.
Captain Haydn Pascoe said there was a real sense of excitement about the challenge the side faces against a side that is very much unknown which is much the same that could be said for the semi-final.
"I remember going up to Goulburn for Riverina and watching their comp play, they are very similar to us, in that they have a few older fells and younger boys mixed into their first-grade side," he said.
"Not too sure what Gilgandra will be like with them being a bit closer to the city."
For Pascoe, he will be looking for the team to put out a similar performance to the one against Goulburn, calling it a great team effort.
"Everybody was able to chip in with 20s and 30s which is exactly what we needed to perform as a team," he said.
"Whitty (Jordan Whitworth) knocking up a fifty in the middle order turned a 180 score into a 220-230 score and it proved to be a pretty much match-winning knock."
There will only be one change for this weekend's team, with Dan Bozic likely to be replaced by Jack Rowston, while the team will travel with 13 to include Pascoe, who missed the semi-final.
The final gets underway at 10am on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
