The Area News

Griffith take on Ardlethan/Barellan in Creet Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Cunial looks set to take charge of Griffith's Creet Cup side

Griffith will be heading into their third defence of the Creet Cup season with another captain when they play host to Ardlethan/Barellan at Exies Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.