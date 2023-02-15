Griffith will be heading into their third defence of the Creet Cup season with another captain when they play host to Ardlethan/Barellan at Exies Oval on Sunday.
With regular captain Jimmy Binks away with the Country Plate side, who are travelling to Sydney for the final it means that a new skipper will be stepping up to steer Griffith's potential final challenge for 2022/23.
Charlie Cunial will take the reigns this weekend with a team that is looking to make it two straight seasons of holding the Creet Cup, something that no side has achieved since the change of format for the Creet Cup in 2018.
Despite the talent that will likely miss the game this weekend, the likes of Cunial, Connor Matheson and emerging talents like Ben Signor are more than capable of ensuring the side can continue their hot streak.
Sam Breed, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the challenge against Lake Cargelligo, could also prove important.
