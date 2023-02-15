We are well into the middle week of the school swimming carnival season with Griffith East Public School the latest to take the plunge at the Griffith Regional Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
The best of the best were pushing hard to represent their school at the next level when the Griffith PSSA Zone swimming carnival rolls around at the end of the month.
With the extra motivation from their peers in the stands there were some great performances and we were there to capture the action of the 50m breaststroke events during the early stages of the carnival.
The best swimmers from the Griffith East Public School event will head to the Griffith Zone PSSA Carnival which is scheduled for Wednesday February 22.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
