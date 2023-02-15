No crossing for Hanwood Public School just yet

Following an expectation from Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport Paul Toole that Hanwood Public School would have a safer crossing by the first term of 2023, there's been little action yet.
Hanwood Public School's crossing has been a point of concern for the community for at least the last decade, as many vehicles travel along Kidman Way at high speed - potentially putting children at risk.
Previous efforts have been made to install a crossing guard, however it was found that the crossing was "too dangerous for someone to work at."
While plans for a crossing have been drawn up by Griffith City Council and have been approved by the state government, the work installing the crossing is the responsibility of Transport for NSW - and has hit a roadblock with finding workers.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta asked other councillors for an update at a recent meeting.
Councillor Anne Napoli, who chairs the traffic committee, said that the work was 'definitely going to happen' but that Transport for NSW was waiting on a quote from contractors - who are in short supply.
"It should have been done," she said.
"The funding is there, the plan is there. The communication between the school and the authorities has happened," Ms Napoli said.
Mayor Doug Curran noted that the crossing has been stuck at that point for the last six months.
"I think the only issue is they're waiting on that quote, they've been waiting on that quote for the last six months," he said.
Mr Toole's office has been contacted for comment.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
