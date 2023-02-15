The Area News

Hanwood School Crossing isn't there just yet, as Transport for NSW waits on contractor quotes

Cai Holroyd
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 1:00pm
No crossing for Hanwood Public School just yet

Following an expectation from Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Transport Paul Toole that Hanwood Public School would have a safer crossing by the first term of 2023, there's been little action yet.

