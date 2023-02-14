Junior cricket returned to the Exies Oval on another perfect morning
The Hurricane batsmen showed the value of protecting their wicket when their score of 3/61 (ave 20.3) was enough to secure a win over the Thunder who lost six wickets in scoring 94 (ave 15.6).
Lucas Lugton set the Hurricane's innings alight with a score of 27 runs.
Their next highest score came from Flynn Crawford-Ross who made eight.
Braxton Catanzariti, Angus Pasin and Simon Ramsey all picked up a wicket for the Thunder. Braxton also had a good day with the bat, hitting up 24 runs.
Ben Spry added 17, Logan Cowie16 and Simon Ramsey 14.
Angadbir Singh did some damage with the ball, picking up three wickets in one over.
The Sixers fought out a low scoring game with the Stars.
The Sixers lost 10 wickets in scoring 85 runs and the Stars lost 14 wickets in reaching 72.
The Sixers runs came from Hudson Crack, 20, Charlie Bunn 18, Hugo Bunn 17 and Archie Leach 15. Oscar Molloy was the Star's most successful bowler, picking up three wickets.
Bayley Hill gave support with his two wickets. George Conlan top scored for the Stars with 20 runs. Hugh Kite made a useful 19 and Cooper Hunt 13.
Charlie Bunn's bowling was right on target, giving him a bag of three wickets.
Th Scorchers made a handy 5/107 to set them up for a good win over the Heat who made 5/65. Riley Keenan was in top form, knocking up 27 runs and Josh Taprell was not far behind with his score of 26.
Dom Bailey and Cowen Wynne both made handy contributions of 14. Jobe Catanzariti and Nav Singh both picked up two wickets for the Heat.
The Heat's batting was led by Ollie Nancarrow who made 18, Zavier Trembath contributed 14 and Jobe Catanzariti 11.
Josh Taprell and Riley Keenan picked up two wickets each for the Scorchers.
The award for Cricketer of the week goes to Riley Keenan for his all round effort for the Scorchers.
Leagues Club chalked up a good win over the Coro. Their batsmen laid a good platform for the win by scoring 3/57 and then taking seven Coro wickets for 63.
Jonty Conlan with 23 runs and Kaweera Senevirathne with 16 were the major contributors to the Leagues Club score. Coro's wicket takers were Kitty Maher 1/5, Ruby Kenny 1/14 and Khushmann 1 /4.
Vai Patel was Coro's top batsman, making 18 runs. Khushmann added a useful innings of 12.
Ester Samson was the pick of the Leagues bowlers, finishing with 2/3 off four overs. Harry Atkins' also had some success taking 2/10.
Hanwood proved too powerful for the Diggers. Their score of 2/119 was always going to be hard to beat. Thomas Bray was in top form belting 26 runs in his turn at the crease.
Ayush Patel added 22, Rory Lasscock 20, Josh Pentony 19 and Levi Plum 17. The wicket takers for the Diggers were Reon Swart 1/18 and Megh Chaudhari 1/25. In contrast Diggers struggled to 9/43.
More than half of their runs came from Miles Condon who knocked up 22. The next highest score came from Koby Muirhead who made six.
Thomas Bray capped off a good day by capturing 2/3 off his two overs.
The cricketer of the week award goes to Rory Lasscock for his consistent and whole hearted efforts for the Hanwood team.
A young Griffith side were not able to match a more experienced Wagga Blue side in their match at Collina on Sunday.
Wagga batted first and were put under pressure by Griffith's opening bowlers, Harrison Palmer (3/8) and Matt Andrighetto (2/9). Their first three wickets went down with only four runs on the board.
Wagga's fourth wicket fell at 74 and some accurate bowling from Lachlan Spry (2/1) triggered a mid innings slump to leave Wagga at 7/78.
However another good partnership of 49 took the score to 8/127. Wagga's innings finished on 9/130.
Wagga bowlers gave very little away and all Griffith batsmen struggled for runs.
After losing their first wicket on 11, after a solid start, wickets fell steadily with only a mid innings partnership of 16 between Josh Taprell and Matt Andrighetto giving the home side some hope.
Griffith's innings finished on 59. Josh Taprell top scored with 12 runs and Matt Andrighetto nine.
It brings an end to the youngsters campaign after they finished the season in fourth position.
The Final will see Wagga Blue take on Wagga White on Sunday February 26.
