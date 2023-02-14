A Griffith man, formerly of Turkey, has recounted his shock after his home country was rocked by two major earthquakes in two days.
Soner Hasqul is appealing for community support as he plans to raise funds for those affected in Turkey and Syria this weekend.
Mr Hasqul and co-owner Ali Zayin will be operating their business, Riverina Kebab Cartel, this Sunday from noon until 8pm, with all proceeds to be donated to charities to support those affected in the two countries.
It's believed the death toll between both countries is currently almost 38,000, including 31,974 in Turkey and at least 5,714 in Syria as a result of two magnitude seven earthquakes.
The toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.
Thousands of others have been left displaced after homes and other infrastructure was levelled just over a week ago.
In some parts of Turkey, whole cities have been left as ghost towns after residents fled.
"Thousands of houses have been damaged in my home town, but fortunately my family is ok," Mr Hasqul said.
"There's not a lot we can do from Australia except try and raise some money. I'm hoping for a good amount of support on Sunday.
"We have no target amount we want to raise. Whatever profit we make will be what will go towards the cause."
He said he was shocked when he first learnt the news of what had happened.
"I was crying. I rang my brother but he couldn't talk because the house was shaking and they were running downstairs. They were forced to stay out of the building and sleep in a car which would have been difficult given it can get to minus seven at night," Mr Hasqul said.
"While I'm glad my loved ones are ok, I'm sad for many of my friends who have lost family in this tragedy. There are also the countless injuries and the recovery effort from the debacle.
"Most of the Turkish community in Griffith were from that area and we're keeping in close contact with each other during this difficult time.
"Me and Ali are currently evaluating several charities in Turkey to deposit the funds after Sunday," he said.
Plenty of food will be on offer, including kebabs, snack packs, chips and drinks.
The Riverina Kebab Cartel will be stationed in the carpark of the former Bridgestone Tyres building on Banna Avenue this Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.