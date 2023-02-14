Griffith Kart Club juniors Brock Crossingham, Oliver Griffiths and Jack Charles have started their 2023 season with promising ventures.
Brock Crossingham, racing at Lithgow for the first time, and he was unlucky in the first two heats. Racing incidents saw Crossignham shuffled back early, but his speed and ability to learn the track shone through. A great weekend of racing, coming home to stand on the third step of the podium.
Oliver Griffiths (Junior Light), following a very successful 2022 campaign, and now racing with the KNSW Team tackled the highly competitive Lithgow track in January. Amongst a field of 25 drivers, Oliver was able to post the fastest lap time in two races, driving home within intense competition to finish 6th!
The first weekend of Feb saw both Oliver Griffiths and the younger Jack Charles (Mini Max) head to the Mark Webber Circuit in Canberra for Round 01 of their Club Championship.
RELATED
Charles, racing the very fast Rotax Engine was able to show he will be a force this year, finishing on the second step of the podium (2nd). An amazing weekend for Jack, also posting the fastest lap time on the day.
Griffiths raced in the Junior KA3 division, and once again, showed, with his new team and experience behind the wheel is continuing to impress coming home fifth despite some difficulties.
The local club are preparing for what is set to be their premier event, the Riverina Cup, in late April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.