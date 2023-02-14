The Area News

Griffith Go-Kart Club juniors performing well

By Troy Patton
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith Kart Club juniors Brock Crossingham, Oliver Griffiths and Jack Charles have started their 2023 season with promising ventures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.