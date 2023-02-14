The Area News

Lake Wyangan citrus grower Vito Mancini urges farmers to participate in upcoming drone course

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith citrus farmer Vito Mancini. Photo: Allan Wilson.

Farmers are being encouraged to participate in an upcoming course focusing on the use of drones in agribusinesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.