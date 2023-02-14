Farmers are being encouraged to participate in an upcoming course focusing on the use of drones in agribusinesses.
The accredited course 'Drones in Agriculture' will provide training for those in the vicinity of Griffith and Yanco on February 21 and 22.
Hosted by NSW Farmers, the workshop is funded by AgSkilled and is being delivered by Tocal College and Bralca, along with the Griffith and district citrus growers association and the Leeton farmers and makers market.
Lake Wyangan citrus grower, Vito Mancini, has been using a drone in his day to day work for several years and believes it has made operations more efficient.
He said his use of drones came about after doing a training course and he is encouraging growers to join the revolution, saying the positives far outweigh the negatives.
"From somebody who thought a drone was just a fancy toy, I've learnt I couldn't have been more wrong," Mr Mancini said.
"What it can do for agriculture is almost limitless. The amount of attachments and gizmos these things have gives you really good snapshots of what's happening on parts of the property that otherwise may not be accessible.
"A classic example is farm redevelopment. There are software packages that can take 3D maps of your farm so you can map pipes and other underground works. You can lay all of these together and create a really strong sense of data to use in the future to help guide changes and repairs," he said.
"Drones helping with crop inspections and general yield performance is something not a lot of people fully understand. By doing these drone courses, they can start figuring out how to implement it to their own business," he said.
However, he admitted there are both pros and cons when it comes to the devices.
"There are some set backs of using drones and the chief one is cost. The machines aren't cheap. You won't walk into K-Mart and buy a drone that's going to service all your needs," Mr Mancini said.
"That's in contrast to a drone that costs a few thousand dollars which is more capable. Some people might be apt to baulk at the price tag, especially given they can quite often fit in the palm of your hand. But I think there's definitely opportunities to make that money back if you use the technology correctly which is what a course like this affords.
"The other issue is taking care when using the drone near airports. If you're within five kilometers of one then you have to accept a waver acknowledging you'll keep the drone within eye-sight at all times. When you're within one and half kilometers, then there's prohibition that comes in, unless you happen to have a CASA license."
As a citrus grower, Mr Mancini has discovered he can use the drone for an increasing number of jobs.
"I generally use it for simple things such as irrigation monitoring and finding out where there are dry spots. I've even used it for finding where I've left my picking ladders," he said.
"I don't have an advanced drone, only a mid-range device, but the assortment of camera's can still do far more than what I can do without it.
"I would absolutely recommend drones. I think some of the opposition to them lies in how complex they seem but they are actually quite easy to use. A lot of these software packages are fully autonomous. You simply put it on the ground in a clear space, tell the app what you want it to do and it goes and does it. The only thing you need to do is ensure the battery doesn't drain. Otherwise, they are easier to use than what people think," he said.
More information on the upcoming drone course can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.