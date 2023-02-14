Nicole and Sandy Salton did the 1st-2nd combination again this week despite the heat and an increase of 30 seconds to their handicap and for good measure they were a smidge faster than last week.
Gary Workman jumped from 6th place the 3rd this week also registering a faster time. Callum Vecchio in 9th place posted the fastest short course time 17m27s.
The excitement of heading off to university was all too much for Isabella Salmon dropping from 3rd last week to 20th this week in a field of 20. We wish her well and look forward to her returning for Uni holiday runs.
A massive change of fortune for John Dodd, 30th last week to top of the podium this week. His net time was two and a half minutes faster this week.
Peter Stockwell was 2nd, also posting a faster time this week. The fastest time for the long course came from Aidan Fattore who finished 3rd and now leads to competition by 1 point from Mia Stockwell (fastest female) on 54 points, then Vince Restagno 53 points and Peter Stockwell 52 points.
This could turn out to be an interesting competition especially after race 5 when the course extends from 5.8km to 8.6km.
Keith Riley was 4th home, then Lachlan Date and one of the veterans of the Hill Roy Binks crossed the line together.
Four seconds later came Tony Gullo 7th then the second fastest male in the form of Matt Kenny, 1 second later was Anthony Trefilo and rounding out the top 10 was Dean Baird.
The hot weather head wind on the last leg of the run did take a toll with most Feral's slightly longer out on the track this week. John Johns was an exception three and a half minutes faster this week.
