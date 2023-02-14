The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Bacchus race two

By Ron Anson
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nicole and Sandy Salton did the 1st-2nd combination again this week despite the heat and an increase of 30 seconds to their handicap and for good measure they were a smidge faster than last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.