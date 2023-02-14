There are a lot of benefits to riding a motorcycle instead of driving a car, but the socialisation isn't one of them.
It's hard to chat with passengers on a single-seat bike, after all, but Griffith's Chiro Ride is hoping to help motorcyclists connect and socialise with each other.
The Chiro Ride is a regular social ride, travelling around the Riverina and inviting all bikers to come along and chat with each other.
Jos van den Hoek took to organising the ride a few years ago after getting his own motorbike license, and struggling to meet or learn from other riders.
"I was riding individually a bit, but I wasn't meeting any other riders so I started a ride, just called the Chiro Ride," he said.
"I thought 'Let's ride somewhere and meet people, have some friends' so it's just a free ride. We go to different places but generally, it's about 250 or 300 kms."
He added that over the years, the ride had gotten bigger to an average of 10-20 riders each time.
"We've had one that we had 45 riders registered, that was during COVID. That blew it right apart, we had to cancel that one ... probably 15-20 is a nice group. Even one rider is good. We get all classes of riders, some learners and some far more experienced."
"You ride behind someone and talk to them on the breaks. People talk, and you meet some people. Some become friends, and regular riders so there's quite a group that ride with us regularly now."
The next ride is taking off from outside Riverina Family Chiropractic at dawn on February 19, before heading to Goolgowi for a pancake breakfast.
Mr van den Hoek said that registrations were key to let organisers know how many to expect.
"To avoid the heat, we're going early," Mr van den Hoek said.
"Goolgowi is our chosen location, and then probably through Rankins Springs to come home."
Registration is available at chiroride.com, the ride's facebook page or by contacting Riverina Family Chiropractic at 6962 4264.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
