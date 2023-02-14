Griffith will be well represented at the Southern Junior State Cup to be held in Wagga this weekend.
The resurgence in representative players has continued, which has Griffith Touch's Brendan Giason pleased to see the work the club is putting in continuing to pay off.
"It's great to see these kinds of numbers, and numbers have been improving every year," he said.
"It has been a three to five-year plan, and we are halfway through it, and we are heading in the right direction."
The move to break the competition into the North and South divisions has been the driving force behind the resurgence in teams participating from Griffith each year.
"It is absolutely," he said.
"It used to be up the coast at Port Macquarie, and we could barely get a team to go.
"It has been good for us, and hopefully, it continues on that way."
It will be an even representation at the three-day carnival with four teams in both the boys and girls.
For the boys, Griffith will be represented in the under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s, while in the girls, they have entered side in the 10s, 12s, 14s, and 18s.
There has also been an impressive level of dedication, including two who have made the trip down from Lake Cargelligo to make training in, at times, difficult circumstances due to flooding around the area.
"There has been a lot of effort put in by everyone because these days, there are a lot of kids who play sports," he said.
"It is a massive commitment to train two, sometimes three days a week, and then there have been lead-up tournaments in the ACT and Leeton as well."
In a showing of confidence from their association Emmerson Waide and Jayden Bonetti were both unveiled as club captains for the weekend.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Giason said his dream scenario would be to see at least one of their side into the semi-final stage.
IT will be an early start to proceedings, with the under 10s starting their campaign against Hills at 8am on Friday and will be followed by the under 12s boys and girls, who both take on sides from Yass at 8.30am.
The under-14s and 18s girls will be next out of the blocks with games against Canberra Brindie and Orange Thunder, respectively.
It won't just be the up-and-coming players who will be looking to leave their mark, but also a number of referees from the Griffith Touch Association will be making their way across.
There will be 11 referees who will be representing Griffith, with five of those going for upgrades, while Larissa Hyder and Molly Laurent have been nominated in the TRYS Program, which is a fast-track program for their State Badges.
Under 10s girls: Holly Villata and Ruby Mathews
Under 12s boys: Jake Suine
Under 12s girls: Macey Braithwaite and Lily Mathews
Under 14s boys: Maison Mogliotti
Under 14s girls: Daisy O'Connor and Tess Jamieson
Under 16s boys: Christian Callcut
Under 18s girls: Emmerson Waide
