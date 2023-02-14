Over 50 people attended the Ladies on the Land morning tea to celebrate regional and rural women on Tuesday.
Organised by the Riverina Winegrape Growers in conjunction with Riverina Citrus, the event was an opportunity to praise and thank women from farming backgrounds as well as for them to come together and share in a conversation on mental well-being. .
In her address, Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, welcomed all to the Exies Bagtown Motel & Function Centre before pointing to the importance of mental health for farmers and their partners, as well as recognising the signs that someone is doing it tough.
"It is so important that events like this happen, and that people have the opportunity to come together and communicate their thoughts and feelings in a forum like this," Ms Taylor said after the event.
"It is very important those conversations are happening. You could tell with the interaction in the room that it was very positive and, importantly, informative for people to know what the signs are to look out for in our loved ones and how to access help.
"It's also important to recognise the numerous counselling and support services that are right here in Griffith.
"Ladies on the Land was a terrific initiative and it was great to see so many out and about for Valentine's Day."
Holistic counsellor Fiona Hart delivered a workshop consisting of exercises focusing on improving physical and mental well-being such as through meditative breathing.
Griffith woman, Sarah Groat, who has been nominated for a Zanda McDonald Award for her work in agricultural, shared her moving experience on dealing with depression and her journey to seek help.
Agri consultant with Southern Ag Management, Tim Pilkington, followed up with an in-depth talk on farm succession planning and the support and guidance available to those who may be looking for ways forward with their enterprise, particularly in the climate of high inflation.
The event finished with the announcement of the lucky winners of the door prize.
"It was a really good morning. I think the overall highlight was getting all the ladies in the room to have a bit of fun and a conversation," Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass said
"It's the first time we have done something like this and I think it went fairly well. I thought all the speakers excellent, and in some parts moving."
He is confident another will occur on Valentine's Day next year.
"We've already decided we would love to do it again. I think those present will pass on the good feedback and we will have a lot more attend the next. It would be good to make it an annual event," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.