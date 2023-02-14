The Area News

Ladies on the Land event draws a crowd to the Griffith Exies Bagtown Function Centre

By Allan Wilson
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:09pm
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor with CEO of the Riverina Winegrape Growers, Jeremy Cass. Photo Allan Wilson.

Over 50 people attended the Ladies on the Land morning tea to celebrate regional and rural women on Tuesday.

