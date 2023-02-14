As travel increases and people take to hotel rooms, bed bug populations are on the rise - and Griffith could be at risk due to a high number of travellers passing through.
Chris Capstick from CLC Pest Solutions has put the call out warning people of the notorious pests, after seeing an increase in the number of jobs he was being called to.
"Last year, I probably had three to five in the warmer months. This year, I've already exceeded eight different cases," he said.
Mr Capstick encouraged anyone noticing symptoms of the bugs to get on top of the problem quickly.
"The expense might be a hindering factor, it's just unfortunate. Whoever has them needs to realise they have a problem and try to do something about it within their means ... if you just throw a mattress out and someone bumps into it, they can take it home with them."
"If you treat it properly, there's no need for that sort of thing. It ends there."
As more take to travelling after the Summer holidays, one entomologist said that there was often a spike in February and March.
Dennis Minato from Griffith Pest Control said that he hadn't seen an increase or a decrease recently, but that they had seen enough jobs to know that they were definitely around.
He added that the best indicator that you could have an infestation was spots of blood on the bedsheets.
"The biggest thing is to check your sheets in the morning, if you've got bloodstains. They'll suck on you in night time so you'll see bloodstains."
Mr Minato said that as travelling is the most likely source of an infestation, the best thing to do was ensure that you keep luggage off the ground, so they cannot come home with you.
"I tell a lot of people, just keep your luggage off the ground. Keep them on the benches that motels provide," he said.
"If there is anything in that place, they'll come home with you so keep it all off the ground, and you're pretty good."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
