A new law firm is coming to Griffith, with it's office set to open in the CBD next month.
Leading regional law firm, Commins Hendriks Solicitors, will officially open on Ulong Street and it's team of three lawyers have already been hard at work servicing clients in the area.
Commins Hendriks' senior associate, Anthony Morton, is no stranger to the MIA, having previously worked in Leeton for 10 years.
He completed his Bachelor of Law with honours at Monash University before being admitted in 2001.
Mr Morton said he prides himself on being approachable, empathetic and providing straight forward, practical and understandable legal advice.
"I look forward to continuing to provide high quality legal services to our Riverina MIA community with the support of the Commins Hendriks team," he said.
Two other lawyers will be working alongside Mr Morton, including Commins Hendriks solicitor director Tara Freeburn who will take a senior role, and Carla Gash who will be working across Griffith and Coolamon.
Together, the three have 60 years experience in the legal profession.
Commins Hendriks CEO Stacy Moses said work is already being carried out.
"Anthony is busy for us, working from home and in an allocated space for the time being," she said.
"The refurbishment of the office space is coming along well. The work for the fit out, which includes establishing a board room and some office spaces, began just prior to Christmas so it hasn't taken very long.
"Because we are such a large practice, we are a fully serviced firm. Quite a number of our lawyers specialise in particular areas and are very good at what they do. They tap into a wide source of knowledge, are very experienced and talented."
Due to the amount of client inquiry from the MIA and surrounds over the years, Ms Stacy said it made sense to open a branch in Griffith.
"We feel it's important to have a local presence to be able to have face to face meetings," she said.
"The community seems open to having another law firm and we do have such a vast area of expertise.
"Our staff will be able to meet clients face-to-face in their own city which is often a better option than travelling or meeting via teams or Zoom."
Commins Hendriks Solicitor Director Tara Freeburn said opening an office in Griffith will allow greater access to the community and therefore build trust.
"Having that personal connection to our clients is important to us, and we're taking this step with a full commitment to offer ethical and professional legal advice and representation.
"Griffith is an expanding city and we have had many long relationships with families in the area," Ms Freeburn said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
