LOCAL LEADER: Author to launch to help launch Griffith's 2023 Book Club season

Griffith City Library is launching the 2023 book club program on Saturday February 18, at 4.30pm with special guest Cassie Hamer.
Cassie is the Australian author of three novels, After the Party, The End of Cuthbert Close and The Truth About Faking It.
Cassie will launch the book club program which features her book, The End of Cuthbert Close.
The event is for all current book club members, anyone interested in joining or starting a book club or any keen readers - everyone is welcome.
READ MORE
We will also be running a competition on the day with a $100 dinner voucher up for grabs, all you need to do is have all of your book club members in attendance and you will go in the draw.
There will be drinks and nibbles provided as well. To book your place visit wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the Library.
New to the library is the Classic Film Club this is where the library will screen a classis film in our theatrette on the second Tuesday of each month at 2pm. The classic films will be chosen by library staff and advertised in the library. There will be afternoon tea provided.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.