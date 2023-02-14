The Area News

Author Cassie Hamer to help launch Griffith's 2023 Book Club season on February 18

By Sharmaine Delgado
February 15 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Author to launch to help launch Griffith's 2023 Book Club season

Griffith City Library is launching the 2023 book club program on Saturday February 18, at 4.30pm with special guest Cassie Hamer.

