For the first time in almost half a decade, there will be new champions in both the men's and women's top divisions of Griffith Touch.
Looking to secure a chance to secure a third title, Snow's Excavation took on Physifitness, which was a showcase of some of the brightest young talents coming through the senior ranks.
After withstanding some early pressure from the Physifitness side, it was the Snow's team who struck first, as after Shailyn Williams made a break, she was able to send Jorja Schaefer over for the opening try.
The lead was shortlived as a quick-fire double to Havana Cook saw the Physifitness take the lead.
It was shaping up to be a classic as the sides traded tries, with Johane Oberholzer crossing for Snow's to pull the side back level before Physifitness were able to pull out to a two-try lead with Armahni Cook and Tyler Hulm finding their way over for a 4-2 lead at the break.
Snow's started the second half the same they started the first, with Schaefer finding her way over, but after Physifitness soaked up some pressure they were able to restore their two-try advantage with Armahni scoring her second of the night.
It was a mother-daughter combination which started a fightback for Snow's as Shailyn Williams set up her third try of the night to send daughter Shamia through while Oberholzer scored her second to pull the sides back level with five minutes remaining.
As the game opened up, it was Physi who were able to take full advantage, with Megan Polkinghorne and Layla Codemo giving their side a two-try lead late in the game.
Oberholzer scored her third to pull it back to a one-try game with two minutes remaining, but that was as close as they got, with Physifitness coming away with a grand final berth thanks to a 7-6 win.
Physifitness will take on Heart Racers in the women's decider after they came away with a 6-4 win over Gem Girls.
In the men's competition, Marchiori Constructions' run of grand final appearances has come to an end after they fell to a 10-8 defeat to The Legend, who will take on George Duncan Electrical in the grand final after they defeated Spencer & Bennett 7-6.
