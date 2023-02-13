After seven years, the owner's of Bella's Cafe in the Griffin Plaza are moving on.
The space is now on the market for $175,000, with the businesses owners Juan and Diane Cabrales looking to eventually move to Culcairn.
The couple have leased the shop space from Supermarket's Australia since 2017 and over time acquired the space next door to extend and refurbish the cafe.
The advent of the pandemic saw work carried out in the area, including the updating of floors, the establishment of a front gate, and hand-made furniture made by Mr Cabrales himself.
In addition, Bella's Gallery has also been a source of allurement, featuring artwork created by Mr Cabrales and many other Griffith artists.
He said it is sad to not only be leaving the cafe but eventually Griffith which he has called home for 21 years.
"When we started we didn't have a salary and it was tough figuring out how the cafe should run because we didn't come from hospitality backgrounds," he said.
"Now things run perfectly. We cook everything, we make cakes, and we support other businesses by housing their products on our shelves, from honey to salad dressing.
"Our coffee is our 'wow' factor and we're always proud to say it's locally sourced.
"As for our cakes, we will most likely continue making them from home and distributing them to our many clients around Australia as we have been doing for some time. The only thing is we will probably need to make our kitchen at home more industrial," he said.
He said running the business hasn't always been an easy ride, but with it being situated in one of the most centralised areas of the plaza, it has proven successful.
"When we opened in 2017 we already had jobs. I was a cleaner at the plaza while my wife was a social worker. It was a big thing for us to leave our positions and invest all our time and effort into the business," Mr Cabrales said.
"We were married shortly before we brought the shop, so much of our married life has been spent running it. It was difficult coming into hospitality for the first time but we got there.
"We're now after a change of pace, which includes spending more time with family and grandchildren.
"There could be other ventures on the cards as well."
A self-confessed painter, running the cafe has also gave him the opportunity to display his work and for the couple to produce and sell their own food.
"The art gallery has proven very popular and my wife and I have tried to make the food as special as possible," he said.
"In the end it's been a great time. We have successfully formed a good customer base who I think will miss us and we will miss them too."
With family in both Griffith and Culcairn, Mr Cabrales said they will try and spend as much time here as possible.
"We've had the cafe for a number of years and we just feel it's time to try something new.
"It's been lovely running it. It's like having our own little community. We wanted it to have an art vibe but also share that space with others and that's been successful. Moving forward, we hope the next person who comes along will be able to do the same thing."
