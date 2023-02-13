The Area News

One-off Recovery Assistance Point will be held in Darlington Point on February 16

Updated February 14 2023 - 4:41pm, first published February 13 2023 - 3:30pm
The Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point in October. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

A Recovery Assistance Point will be held in Darlington Point on February 16, providing face-to-face support for those impacted by the 2022 flooding.

