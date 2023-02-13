A Recovery Assistance Point will be held in Darlington Point on February 16, providing face-to-face support for those impacted by the 2022 flooding.
The NSW Reconstruction Authority is holding a number of days dedicated to informing those impacted by NSW flooding of support available to them.
The authority was set up in December 2022 as part of a governmental response to the 2022 floods and in line with recommendations from the independent flood inquiry, and is now the primary agency for communities to rebuild and recover from natural disasters.
From 9am to 1pm on February 16, the Darlington Point Club will host the service for all to come and receive advice and help with applying for grants and welfare.
The service is designed as a first point of call for any advice, whether that be replacing damaged documents, accessing emergency accommodation or finding mental health support.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said that they should make accessing support quick and easy.
"This is an incredibly challenging and emotional time, particularly for those who have experienced flood after flood," Ms Cooke said.
"Our Recovery Assistance Points continue to be stood up across NSW to connect individuals, families, farmers and business owners with a range of services and offer support, as they begin the long and difficult clean-up, rebuilding and recovery process."
The Darlington Point service will be hosting a range of social support services as well as Resilience and Service NSW representatives to provide advice on what support is available to anyone affected - including specific grants.
A spokesperson for Service NSW said that while the assistance point would only be held for a short time, there were also online options for those unable to make it.
"If people are eligible for any grants, affected by floodwaters or need other support services, [the Recovery Assistance Point] can help them."
"We have Disaster Assistance Finder on the Service NSW website. If you answer the five questions, it will show you all the services and grants you are eligible for," she said.
"Recovery Assistance Points function as a first port of call for people needing to access the various types of flood recovery support available.
