ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has been impressed with the level of support for his side from the Riverina following their two trial games in Wagga and Griffith.
After a stellar crowd watched the Brumbies defeat NSW Waratahs in Griffith last weekend, Larkham was happy to see a similar sized crowd pack into Equex Centre on Saturday night to watch the Brumbies grab a tight 35-33 trial win against Melbourne Rebels.
"We've had really good support actually," Larkham said.
"Griffith was amazing, we got out there pretty early on the Wednesday and there was lots of engagements with the schools and the communities out there.
"Likewise here, we only came up yesterday and had a few school engagements on the way up here.
"Some of the players went around to regional towns and we've had really good support in the town here as well.
"The boys have really enjoyed it, I don't think they enjoyed the weather today as it was a little bit hotter than we had in Griffith.
The Brumbies visited 12 Wagga schools on Friday and they also hosted a meet and greet at Wagga Riverside on Friday afternoon.
Following the win, the field was filled with youngsters looking to get photographs and signatures with Larkham saying that giving back to the community was a major part of the Brumbies program for 2023.
"A big part of our program this year is making sure we are connecting with the community," he said.
"We had some pretty successful games last year and I thought the way that we played last year was very exciting to watch, yet we didn't get the crowds through the gate.
"So we are trying really hard to reconnect with the community and get them to understand that we need their support."
It was a great game for those in attendance with Charlie Cale crossing the line early to give the Brumbies an early lead before the Rebels hit back through Richard Hardwick.
Corey Toole then scored a popular try in front of his home crowd and despite another try to the Rebels before halftime, the Brumbies went into the break up 14-12.
The Rebels would hit the lead early in the second half before two tries to the Brumbies including one to Len Ikitau gave them a 28-19 lead.
Lukas Ripley would cross again for the Rebels before Ikitau would cross for his second of the evening giving the Brumbies a nine-point lead with four minutes to play.
The Rebels would score after the full time siren, but it was the Brumbies who walked away with the win 35-33.
While happy with the performance of his side, Larkham admitted it was far from a complete performance.
"It was one of those games where we kept dropping the ball, so our clinical execution particularly close to their line was well off the mark today," he said.
"I thought the Rebels made a few easy line-breaks and they scored a couple of nice tries actually.
"But we stuck in there and the pleasing thing from our perspective is the amount of composure the players had out on the field.
"Even when things went wrong, we just stuck to our principles and worked our way back into the game.
"I think about trials it's not about winning really, it's about making sure we are getting minutes into the boys and we are prepping with all the live contacts.
"But when the game comes down to it at the end, it's always good to walk away with the win in a trial."
