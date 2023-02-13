The Brady Painters Red Gum Plate has reached the quarter-final stage following the second round completed last Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club.
G & B. Argus will play S & S. Collins; A.Ross and J. Witherspoon will be up against A. Franchi and C. Vearing, L.DeValentin & M. Howard v A.Smith & B. Salvestro, R. Marando & M. Perre v B. Hammond & J. Robertson. All matches are to be completed by Sunday, February 19.
The event for members last Saturday was a single Versus Par, a true test of handicap, for the 62 members who turned out.
Ryan Harrison +3 won A Grade, nailing a birdie on the 13th, ahead of Slim Cavanaugh +2.
Andy Arnold +3 won B Grade, Dom Guglielmino all square runner-up on a countback over Trent McFadzean.
With the day's best score, Paul Lenon +4 won C Grade over Chris Gill +3.
Pins to 4th Trevor Richards, 7th Wayne Alpen, 8th Wayne Bottcher, 11th Chris Fuchs, 15th Trent McFadzean, 16th Wayne Alpen.
Vouchers to +3.
Sunday's event, a medley single stablefod was contested by a solid field of 60 players.
Chris Fuchs 37 points won A Grade on a countback over Lama Lolotonga 37 points.
Jarrod Gale 38 points best in B Grade, Enso Basai 36 points runner-up on a countback over Marc Tucker, L1z Graham and Damon Clark.
Hot scores in C Grade, Nic Furore 42 points won from Dylan Trembath 40 points.
Pins to 8th Mark Townsend, 15th Jim Dickie, 16th Paul Woolnough.
Vouchers 32 points.
The Second Round of the Riverina Pennants was also played at Junee last Sunday. Griffith was able to send two teams.
Team Blue won 4 1/2 to 2 1/2. Team Red lost their match 5/2.
Round Three is at Coolamon on Sunday. More names are required to participate.
RELATED
Brad's Saturday and Sunday ladies coaching programs have commenced and also the junior coaching. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
This week's events are all single stablefords.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 28 players in two grades.
Tony McBride 39 points took out Div.1, Jim Dickie 35 points runner-up.
Garry Purcell 37 points won Div.2 over Skeet Milne 36 points on a countback over Mike Crook 36 points.
Visitor Jeannie McGhie won the 4th pin, 7th Gerry Cox, 8th Tony McBride. Vouchers to 33 points.
Veterans subs are now due with envelopes in the Pro Shop.
Another single stableford this week.
There were 46 players in last weeks single stableford.
Gerry Cox 36 points won A Grade ahead of Taoloa Toru 35 points.
Rob Trembath 39points won B Grade on a countback over Paul De Mamiel 39points.
Albert Donadel 35 points won C Grade on a countback over Don Catanzariti 35 points.
Pins to 7th Darren Forrester, 15th Aaron Webb, 16th Brendan Hicken.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.