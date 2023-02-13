Romance in the workplace may be as old as the hills, but a marriage to arise out of it is sometimes rare, let alone four in the space of 20 years.
The team at Owen Toyota can lay claim to this success and in the spirit of Valentine's Day, they have shared their story which captures not only the essence of love, but that of friendship, family and loyalty.
The birds and the bees were humming around the dealership as far back as the early 2000s, and aren't showing any signs of slowing.
"It must drive our bosses mad," brand manager, Sarah Taranto, laughed.
She is the latest marriage to come from the business, marrying the love of her life, Damian, back in September last year.
The dealership's co-owner, Dean Owen, served as the Master of Ceremonies at the special event, but it wasn't the first time he proudly played a role helping to 'tyre' the knot.
The first marriage to arise from Owen Toyota was Brendan and Robyn Sinclair in 2003 which saw Mr Owen chauffeur the couple on the day.
READ MORE
This was followed by the marriage of Kayla and Gianni Merlo in May 2017, in which he also served as Master of Ceremonies at the reception that was held at the Toyota dealership.
From there, the wedding chimes continued when Nicole and Michael D' Ambrosio were married the following year, and then Sarah and Damian Taranto in 2022.
Co-Owner, Mark Owen, said he has gotten used to it over the years and is pleased to see so many strong love stories bloom from the establishment.
"There's a real sense of happiness for the results and the relationships that come out. I think it brings us all closer and enhances work ethic which is excellent to see," he said.
"I guess it could be said that you really get to know someone a lot quicker when you are at work with them five days a week, under all types of pressure or casual situations. But I didn't know that our social club events were turning into speed dating nights," he laughed.
"Our goal was to create harmony in the workplace... not exactly honeymoons. But it's been nice to have that as well."
He said the anomaly has strengthened the dynamic of the work team and the environment.
"It's a really good work life, and that goes beyond just the relationships that have started here."
The dealership was the winner of two Griffith Business Chamber Awards in 2019, winning Outstanding Employer of Choice and Family Business of the Year.
Staff retention in the work place is especially high, with the average number of years any given staffer would spend being as many as nine.
"There's one employee that has clocked up 34 years. There are others who have been here anywhere from 21 to 25 years. Plenty of people have also hit their long service," he said.
"We like to celebrate our staff and their achievements and I think that creates terrific morale."
Mrs Taranto said the friendships and social interactions, as well as the healthy work and life balance have been integral.
"My partner has referred to this place as love island at times," she laughed.
"You sometimes feel like you're part of a sitcom. We are still waiting to be pitched to Netflix.
"But I think we can attribute a lot of our friendships and relationships in life to us being an active social club.
"I think Mark and Dean place a big emphasis on a work-place balance with friendships and family. We are all friends which is great for work harmony. But we also enjoy a lot of social gatherings and banter together. It's a sign of a healthy work place."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.