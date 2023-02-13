Coleambally Nomads have extended their lead at the top of the GDCA second-grade ladder after a six-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
The Panthers won the toss, and that was where the good news finished for the Leagues side, as none of their batters was able to make an impact on the scoreboard.
Only Cooper James (9*) got close to breaking double digits with sundries carrying the Panthers to 40 when they were bowled out.
Sanil Chilikuri (4/23) and Shawn Iddles (3/7) did the damage with the ball for the Nomads.
It wasn't plain sailing for the Nomads as Leo Forner (2/20) picked up Jack Weymouth-Smith (8) and Chris Iannelli (2), while Shae Prudham (1/17) picked up Jack Kidd (0) before Luke Roberts (13*) and Tim Edgcumbe (2*) guided the Nomads to a six-wicket win with plenty of time to spare.
Coro Cougars have helped the Nomads extend their lead at the top after they came away with a nine-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
Exies won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the Cougars who took the early ascendancy as Jamie Bennett (2/6) picked up the wickets of Cameron Harrison (5) and Lachlan Spry (2).
Glenn Hayllar (10) and Fletcher Robertson (10) offered some resistance in the middle order, and if not for some lower-order hitting from Ryan Bock (20), the Eagles would have struggled to reach their end total of 92.
While Coro lost Jack Hutchinson (4), Bennett (48*) and Yash More (32*) were able to guide the Cougars to a commanding nine-wicket win with 24.3 overs remaining.
RELATED
In what was a low-scoring round, Exies Diggers were able to come away with a two-wicket win over Hanwood.
Zac Ruediger (23) was the only Wanderer batter to break double digits, with Mark Favell (4/9) and Craig Lugton (2/9) helping to restrict Hanwood to 76.
Jay Mitchell (10) and Grant McMaster (10) were the only Diggers to get starts, but despite the best efforts from Chris Barbagallo (3/18) and Micheal Crosato (2/8), the Exies side was able to crawl across the line with two wickets in hand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.