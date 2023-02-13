Griffith's Banna Lane Festival has won multiple awards at the Australian Street Art Awards, including the gold award for Best Laneway and the silver award for Best Street Art Festival.
The festival, which invites local and visiting artists to decorate a wall along Banna Lane with a mural, has been running for three years however this was the first time they have entered the awards.
Judges commended the festival's approach to ensuring new art is created every year, and the connection that the murals have with Griffith.
Awards Director Liz Rivers said, "This unique laneway contributes significantly to making Australia a more vibrant, creative and interesting country - somewhere visitors want to explore more keenly."
Festival organiser and manager Carrah Lymer said that she was thrilled to find out they had won the award while watching the livestreamed event.
"I was thinking we may have missed out as they [silver and bronze winners] are both such amazing laneways, so I was elated when they read out Banna Lane Festival had the Gold award," Ms Lymer said.
"To see our laneway win against such strong competitors was so exciting, and very rewarding for the effort we had put into beautifying the laneway the past three festivals."
"When we light up the murals at night it creates such an amazing experience. Add in live music, performers, food and drinks, and it is a full sensory activity that families enjoy."
Sydney artist Claire Foxton, who created 'Nonna's Table' for the festival, won the silver award for Best External Mural as well.
Ms Lymer added hopes that the various accolades will bring even more out to the city for the next festival, and to enjoy the art for the rest of the year as well.
"I was thrilled to be named a finalist in the three categories we entered, so to end up winning one category, and also come second in the other two, is just so incredible for us and for Griffith."
"The recognition these awards get will help drive tourism to our city even further."
Organisers are now hard at work getting ready for the 2023 festival, and are on the lookout for more walls along Banna Lane to decorate. Building owners are encouraged to contact Ms Lymer at info@bannalanefestival.com.
The 2023 festival will run from April 26 to May 6.
