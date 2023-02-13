The Area News

Banna Lane Festival has made a stunning debut at the Australian Street Art Awards with three medals

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Claire Foxton's mural 'Nonna's Table' took out the silver award for best external mural. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's Banna Lane Festival has won multiple awards at the Australian Street Art Awards, including the gold award for Best Laneway and the silver award for Best Street Art Festival.

