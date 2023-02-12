Regional banking inquiry needs teeth

Senators have formed a committee which will lead an inquiry into the closure of bank branches across regional Australia.
The continuing trend for bank branches to close often leaves communities which one less place where they might run into their neighbour or a friend.
In short, it hastens the death of small communities.
No doubt, now that these good Senators have started an inquiry the boards of banks in this country are terrified. Absolutely terrified.
Stockmarket analysts reckon the Commonwealth Bank of Australia will record around $5 billion in profit for six months for the first time later this week.
Truly, a number that leaves most of struggling to comprehend the sheer size of.
Banks are making these profits despite the wave of closures, and if you've been around long enough the last time a major wave of bank branches closed was during the Millennium drought.
Not all banks are the same of course, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank have opened branches in small communities like Coleambally, Hillston and Narrandera, where the branch is part owned by the bank and the community.
While that's a good idea, there's significant support needed by Bendigo Bank before they take the step of actually opening the bank. It's no easy task and requires an entire community to switch their banking habits to the genuine local option.
In Griffith we're fairly well served with the four major banks here, our own Bendigo Bank branch closed down in 2020.
It's unlikely it will last forever though, and no doubt the ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac run the ruler over the value of maintaining their branches here. Down the road, Leeton has seen their ANZ branch close.
So the Senators who will be taking the time to investigate this latest wave of closures in banking will no doubt learn that banking transactions are increasingly moving online. And apps and websites are great up until you need to speak to someone.
The sustained and significant profits aren't convincing the banks themselves there's any reason not to close the banks.
It means the government actually has to step in here.
In the privatisation of Telstra legislation requires that company to provide a universal service guarantee for landline services at least.
However, if these good Senators are going to make a difference for regional communities, they are going to have to act and intervene.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
