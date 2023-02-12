The Area News

'Unlemon: A Meandering Tale of Citrus' marks first exhibition for Griffith Regional Art Gallery's 40th year

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 10:16am
Exhibition artist Alison Mitchell with some of her paintings featured at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. Photo Allan Wilson.

The Griffith Regional Art Gallery was a hive of activity last Friday night, kicking off the first of a slew of exhibition planned for what is the gallery's 40th year.

