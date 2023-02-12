The Griffith Regional Art Gallery was a hive of activity last Friday night, kicking off the first of a slew of exhibition planned for what is the gallery's 40th year.
Commencing another exciting year of art in Griffith was 'Unlemon: A meandering Tale of Citrus', with South Australian artist Alison Mitchell as the special guest.
The exhibition reveals a multilayered story of citrus, including it's origins, trajectory, diversity and tenacity in a variety of works.
"I've been painting for a long time and have a particular fondness for citrus as an important part of Australia's story. Griffith, like many areas, exemplifies this well," Ms Mitchell said.
"This particular exhibition came about after I had one in the Adelaide Botanic Gardens. The focus is on the story of citrus, how it's dominated the world, as well as the diseases that threaten it.
"We've now started a regional tour that includes places like Bundaberg and Mildura. We target citrus growing areas and Griffith is something of an icon among them. It's probably the first thing you notice as you make your way into town.
"What's so fascinating about citrus is how adaptable it is. There's so many varieties - more than anywhere else- that have originated from Australia. The way it's spread across the world is really interesting to me.
"I mostly try and capture the essence and symbolism of fruit using oils, as well as water colours and still art.
"It's great to see so many come out for the exhibition to support the arts," Ms Mitchell said.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery's coordinator, Ray Wholohan, said the exhibition was a fantastic way to kick off an array of planned events to coincide with the gallery's 40th year.
"It's definitely an exciting milestone," Mr Wholohan said.
"We are expecting to feature more artists from across the Riverina than ever before, concentrating on both traditional and unique forms, from painting to sculpture, drawing to textiles.
"I'm very much looking forward to what is in store for this year and meeting plenty of people along the way," he said.
