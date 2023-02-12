It went right down to the wire at Harris Park in Wagga, but thanks to three late run outs, Griffith was able to take a 11-run win over Goulburn in the Country Plate.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Griffith side was able to make a strong start, with Tim (24) and Jake Rand (20) getting their side to 42 before the loss of their first wicket.
Three quick wickets slowed the Griffith side's scoring somewhat, but Jimmy Binks and Reece Matheson were able to get their side back on track.
Coming together with their side in a spot of trouble, having lost 3/17, Binks (30) and Matheson (26) were able to put on 47 runs before both departed in quick succession as Griffith fell to 5/116.
Dan Bozic (21) made a quick-fire contribution, but it was the impact of Jordan Whitworth (53*) and Cooper Rand (24) that gave Griffith a defendable total of 8/231 off their 50 overs.
The Goulburn side was able to make a steady start putting on 34 for the first wicket before Jake Rand and Billy Evans was able to pick up both of their openers.
It was looking like being a difficult afternoon for Griffith's bowlers as the Goulburn side was able to make steady inroads into the target with a 77-run third wicket stand before Noah Gaske made the crucial breakthrough and Jimmy Binks followed it up with a wicket of his own.
With the middle order from Goulburn able to get starts, it looked like it was going to be an unsuccessful afternoon for Griffith, with Goulburn needing 62 runs off the final 60 deliveries with five wickets in hand.
Evans (3/31) and Gaske (2/61) picked up three wickets, and then a couple of run-outs turned the momentum once more, and entering the final two overs, Goulburn needed 20.
Arjun Kamboj took the second to last over, and while he went for eight, Griffith picked up another run out to see Goulburn bowled out for 220 to send Griffith through to take on Gilgandra.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
