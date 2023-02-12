The Area News

Griffith hold on in Country Plate nail-biter against Goulburn

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 3:03pm
It went right down to the wire at Harris Park in Wagga, but thanks to three late run outs, Griffith was able to take a 11-run win over Goulburn in the Country Plate.

