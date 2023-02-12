The Area News

Leagues Panthers pick up resounding GDCA first grade victory against Diggers

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 1:40pm
After a wake-up call last weekend against the Cougars, Leagues Panthers were able to rebound with a resounding seven-wicket win over Exies Diggers.

