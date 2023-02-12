After a wake-up call last weekend against the Cougars, Leagues Panthers were able to rebound with a resounding seven-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
The Diggers side won the toss and elected to bat but were up against it early as Anurag Dhot (0) was caught off the bowling of Dean Villata in the second over.
Kyle Pete and Paresh Patil were tasked with getting their side back on as they put on 44 runs before Patil (31) was caught behind off the bowling of Dan Bozic (1/18).
While Pete was able to keep the runs ticking over, it was finding a partner to stick around with him that was proving difficult.
Noah Gaske was able to pick up Ben Fattore (3) cheaply, while Anas Zindani (9) and Ash Verhagen (4) both fell to the bowling of Connor Matheson (2/24).
Kalish Dave (15) was the final of the Diggers batters to break double digits as Villata (2/34), and Billy Evans (1/12) helped to restrict Diggers to 119 when they reached the end of their 40 overs.
The Panthers made a steady start knowing that they had time on their side, with Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan getting their side to 13 after five overs.
If the Diggers were to have any chance of winning the game claiming, quick wickets needed to be taken, and Dhruvil Patel (1/14) struck to remove Keenan (4).
Reece Matheson joined Rowston out in the middle, and the pair worked hard to get their side into a position where they looked like they would be able to take the game easily.
The pair put on 72 in the space of nine overs and had Leagues in a position to walk the game inside 20 overs.
Ben Fattore (1/15) picked up the wicket of Matheson (29), while Dhot (1/22) knocked over Rowston (37) in an attempt to slow the scoring.
It only delayed the inevitable for the Diggers side as Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (19*) and Connor Matheson (18*) were able to chase down the remaining 20 runs to see the Panthers pick up a seven-wicket victory with 19.5 overs remaining.
The bonus point win for the Panthers helps them stay in the fight for the minor premiership as they are four points behind Coro while Diggers need to start picking up points if they want to keep their finals hopes alive.
The Panthers take on Hanwood next weekend, while Diggers has the bye before launching into three crucial games for their finals hopes.
