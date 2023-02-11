The Coro Cougars have built on their lead at the top of the table in large part thanks to their slow bowlers after they came away with a 42-run win over Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cougars were able to make a strong start at the top of the order with Tim and Jake Rand.
The opening stand was able to put on 56 runs before Angus Bartter picked up the wicket of Tim Rand (13).
It didn't slow the scoring for the Coro side as Haydn Pascoe joined Jake Rand out in the middle and looked to get their side into a commanding position.
The pair got their side past the 100-mark before Hanwood were finally able to end the 61-run stand when Rajesh Johar (2/20) picked up the wicket of Pascoe (25) while Josh Carn (2/28) was able to trap Jake Rand (50) in front just after he posted his fifty.
Hanwood's bowlers started to gain the upper hand in the later stages of the innings as no other Cougar was able to get a start.
The Cougars lost their final seven wickets for 35 as Bartter (3/24), and Gulfam Ahmad (3/25) were able to do the bulk of the damage as the Coro side were restricted to 154.
Hanwood's start to their chase made a difficult start as Nick Witherspoon (1/21) was able to pick up the wicket of Dean Catanzariti (3) with the score on 12.
Jordan Whitworth and Oliver Bartter were tasked with rebuilding their side's innings and were able to get them into a strong position.
The second-wicket pairing put on 77 runs before Whitworth (23) was caught off the bowling of Tim Rand.
Bartter (47) followed closely behind as he was knocked over by Dean Bennett just short of posting a half-century, and the task became increasingly difficult from this point for the Wanderers.
The Hanwood side would go on to lose 7/21 with captain Charlie Cunial (7), the top scorer in the middle and lower order, as the slow bowlers from Coro took control.
Bennett (5/19) finished the day with five wickets and combined with Tim Rand (4/30) to take nine of the 10 Hanwood wickets as they were able to bowl Hanwood out for 112 in the 39th over.
The Cougars stay three points clear at the top of the table, while Hanwood's chances of reaching a top-two finish become more difficult as they fall 18 points behind Leagues.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
