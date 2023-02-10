The Area News

Griffith has continued it's strong off-season welcoming James Treweeke to the club for the upcoming Riverina League season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:44am
Griffith has continued it's strong march towards the start of the season welcoming James Treweeke to the Swans.

