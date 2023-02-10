Griffith has continued it's strong march towards the start of the season welcoming James Treweeke to the Swans.
The ruckman spent last year with Ainslie in reserve grade and was looking forward to getting stuck into a full season after not playing much football over the past few years.
"Yeah I am excited," Treweeke said.
"I wouldn't say I've had a break from footy the past few years, but I haven't quite played as much as I would've liked to.
"Obviously Covid has been a problem there, but I went back to the farm there for a year and then went down to Canberra last year.
"I only got a game and half in and was out for the season through injury."
Treweeke made the move to Griffith in December and it was a connection from Ainslie teammate Henry Delves that helped him get in contact with the Swans.
With about a month of pre-season behind him at the Swans, Treweeke is settling in nicely and enjoying being back involved in country footy.
"I'm loving it at the moment it's been really good," he said.
"I played a lot of uni years up in Armidale which has a very country footy vibe.
"Coming to Griffith this year it's really good that the standard of footy is quite high, but everyone loves a good time as well.
"I'm pretty keen to get into the season and get around everyone and enjoy it."
After playing the majority of his senior career in the ruck, Treweeke is expected to share the duties with Nathan Richards this season.
"That's the plan," he said.
"The injury I had last year has kept me out for a while, so I'm still coming back from that.
"But it sounds like Greg (Dreyer) has plans for me to do the rucking duties which I think Nath has a smile on his face now there's another tall in the team, so he was pretty happy about that."
Treweeke also brings coaching experience with him to the Swans with him spending three years in the top job at New England Nomads who play in the AFL North West NSW league.
"I coached there for three years and was there for five," he said.
"That was definitely a different experience from playing, but I really enjoyed it."
While only in his mid 20's, Treweeke is one of the more senior Swans and will bring some experience to the young side.
"I was a bit surprised about that as well," he said.
"I remember talking to Greg before Christmas and he said that we had a young side, but actually being at training now I'm feeling very old.
"But it's exciting as well for the club that we have a lot of 18-20 year old's that have already got a lot of senior games under their belt."
The signing adds to an already impressive list of new recruits at the Swans including Jack Hanna who has recently moved to Griffith with president Paul Rogerson proud to welcome the pair to the club.
"It's been a real godsend that we've just had a couple of blokes fall into our lap through work," Rogerson said.
"We are looking forward to seeing what they can both do on the field, but they are quality humans as well.
"We feel blessed around the club, they have just fitted in really well and we look forward to seeing what they can do."
Rogerson said he is looking forward to what should be an exciting year both on the field and the court for the Swans.
"The club as a whole is really humming along nicely at the moment, we are really excited about the upcoming season," he said.
