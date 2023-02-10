The Area News

Lake Wyangan has dropped back to an amber alert level of blue-green algae

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Lake Wyangan drops to amber levels

Lake Wyangan has returned to an amber alert level, with ongoing testing showing less blue-green algae in parts although parts remain high.

