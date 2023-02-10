Lake Wyangan drops to amber levels

Lake Wyangan has returned to an amber alert level, with ongoing testing showing less blue-green algae in parts although parts remain high.
While much of the lake has dropped to a safe level for recreational and domestic use, areas near Jones Road remain at a red alert level - indicating high amounts of blue-green algae.
Griffith City Council are encouraging people to enjoy the lake but to avoid the danger areas.
"Testing is carried out across several areas of Lake Wyangan, with the western shore and middle of the Lake now at amber," said their principal environmental officer Raju Maddi.
"However areas closer to Jones Road are still returning high levels and remains on red alert - please do not enter or exit the Lake from this location."
Mayor Doug Curran added that it was a good sign for ongoing efforts to reduce the blue-green algae in the lake and address quality and safety issues.
"Please adhere to Council warnings and remain on the western shore and centre of the Lake," Councillor Curran said.
"Council is fully committed to finding a long-term, sustainable solution to the many issues affecting Lake Wyangan and this is a really good start."
Testing for algae is still being conducted twice a week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.