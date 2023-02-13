Griffith's trauma teddy knitting club is returning after a holiday break, ready to get the needles clicking and yarn stitching.
The Red Cross-affiliated club specialises in crafting small teddy bears, donated to hospitals and care centres to be given to children going through traumatic experiences. The teddies provide comfort and a friend to the children during difficult times, and their support can't be overstated.
Pat Zandona heads up the Griffith club, which now has around 22 members.
"I've done it for a while, with my mother-in-law Mary and we said 'let's start a group.' The group started around October last year," she said.
She added that she found it rewarding, knowing that the teddies were being put to good use.
"It's a comforter for children going through trauma, experiencing that uneasiness ... it's really rewarding for those who are looking for something to do. That's how I started."
While the teddies have to align with a formula to ensure they're safe for kids with allergies, and to ensure there are no parts that especially young children could swallow or get fingers stuck in, Ms Zandona said there was still room to add your own little touch.
Once they're done, Ms Zandona goes through and checks them one last time before they're sent off.
She said that while members could come along to the weekly meeting and enjoy the provided yarn and knitting needles, anyone was also welcome to contribute from home if they couldn't make it.
"It's easy. You can work from home once you've got the pattern, then come along when you get a chance and can make a Wednesday night. We might be able to include another night as well."
Maree Ransley from Griffith Base Hospital's paediatrics ward said they were 'always appreciated.'
"The kids love them, the staff love them as well," she said.
"It just lights up the kids faces."
The group meets at 5pm every Wednesday from February 22, at the Griffith Community Centre.
