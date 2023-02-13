The Area News

Griffith's 'trauma teddy' knitting group is returning to donate handcrafted teddies to kids in need

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mays, Mary Zandona, Pat Zandona and Maree Ransley with the trauma teddies. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's trauma teddy knitting club is returning after a holiday break, ready to get the needles clicking and yarn stitching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.