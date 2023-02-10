An award-winning Griffith home is set to hit the market at an estimated starting price of $1.7 million.
2 Bertoldo Close is being handed by Griffith Real Estate and has garnered attention both locally and internationally in the past.
The property is currently owned by former education minister Adrian Piccoli and the house's builders were recognised with top accolades in a past run of the Masters Builders Association Awards, taking top spots for best use of steel and best pool.
Thereafter, it went on to be placed second in the International Design Grand Prix in Milan, and was also featured in multiple design publications, including being one of only six previous award winners in the 30th anniversary edition of Percorsi in Ceramica magazine.
After 12 years at the residence, co-owner, Sonia Casanova, says she and her family are sadly relocating to Sydney to be closer to her parents.
She said it will be incredibly difficult to leave 2 Bertoldo Close, as well as Griffith, but is confident some new owners will instantly fall in love with spacious and dynamic home.
"It is terribly sad. We have really loved this place which is where my two sons have basically grown up," Ms Casanova said.
"We have so many great memories here. Recently we were getting things ready to move and some of my son's friends were over. In another way they have also grown up in the house. They made a TikTok video in different parts of the house they had treasured memories of, whether it was the pizza courtyard, the hill out the front or the children's toy room. I thought that was very cute and moving.
"I know another family will buy it and enjoy it just as much as we have," she said.
The home's intriguing architecture conjures images of Parliament House in Canberra and Ms Casanova said a major reason for its charm is the fact the architect was given plenty of creative freedom.
"I had some requirements such as how many bedrooms there would be, but I was happy for him to do what he wanted in the design," she said.
"The block was originally very flat and it was decided that it would be nice to create some high and low points, hills and troughs, which gives it character.
"The architect, Justin Quinlan, who was relatively unknown at the time but has gone on to do some amazing work, created the hill alongside the house which shelters the garage. I recall that being a talking point as people thought we were building a bunker or a helipad.
"The kids have loved rolling down that hill and with a big sheet of plastic in the summer time, it makes for the best slip and slide anyone could ever want. We had kids from all over town coming over to try it.
"I think the architect and the builders worked really well together on the project and I would certainly say it is one of the most unique houses in the area."
It is the first time the house is being offered for sale since it was built and Griffith Real Estate principal, Tony Santolin, says there has already been good interest.
"We are looking to give as many people the opportunity to inspect the property as possible," Mr Santolin said.
"That not only includes those in and around Griffith, but also further afield."
A twilight open day will be held next Thursday February 16 for interested parties to tour the house and grounds.
It will be held from 630 until 730pm.
