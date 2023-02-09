An elderly Griffith man is warning fellow retirees to be careful when purchasing imported vehicle's after experiencing 'a nightmare situation' with his motor home.
81-year-old resident Tom Marriott and his wife Deana purchased a new Adria SCS Coral Slider in 2018 for $143,324, imported from Slovenia.
In July 2021 they were involved in a minor accident when a vehicle rear-ended the van.
16 months later, several insurance claims and problems obtaining parts from Slovenia, Mr Marriott and his retirement plans have been left in limbo.
The repairs include replacing one whole side of the vehicle along with part of the roof.
He says it was insured for an agreed value of over $120,000, however the insurers final quote to 'patch up' the vehicle virtually left him $60,000 out of pocket.
To make matters worse, he has had an extensive wait for parts to arrive from overseas and despite being given multiple timelines, he has no prospect of when the parts will actually arrive.
"It's incredible to think that a relatively minor accident could do all this," Mr Marriott said.
"I drive it around the block to keep the oil circulating but, due to the damage, the back lights are only hooked up temporarily. If I was to get pulled over by police, I would get a defect notice and would be out of registration.
"I believe the insurance company is at fault. My view is, if you insure something for an agreed value and they can't fix it, they should take the vehicle and pay the amount insured.
"They are adamant it can be repaired relatively cheaply and there has been a lagging hold up with waiting for the parts to arrive.
"First I was told it would take six months, then they were meant to arrive at the end of November last year. Now it's February, eight months since they originally said they would have them. Now they say they have some of the parts and not others. There's a lack of communication going on and it's totally unsatisfactory. I don't hold any real hope anything will get done about it.
"It's looking more and more easier to just sell it and use the money to go on holidays. But what I'll get out of the sale will be a lot less than what I paid for it in the first place," he said.
Mr Marriott said the debacle has put a great deal of strain on his life.
"It's put pressure on my marriage and my family, as well as on my health. It doesn't seem to be the way things should go. I have this asset and yet I can't do anything with it," he said.
"I want to let people know to take care if they are thinking about doing something similar to what we have.
"I'm left with a motor home that was worth approximately $123,800 at the time of the accident and is now worth approximately $40,000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.