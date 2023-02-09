Griffith PCYC applies for lease for new sports facility

Griffith's PCYC branch has asked to lease the land next to their existing building in order to build a new gym and sportsground.
The club is seeking to lease the land immediately adjacent to the building, to build a multi-sport space capable of a variety of activities from basketball and netball to indoor cricket and even archery.
The court would be accessible to the public when not being used by the PCYC in normal hours.
A 400-square-meter gymnastics hall is also being included in the development due to increased demand for it from Griffith's youth.
The gymnastics centre would run on the usual PCYC program, operating from 4pm to 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on Saturdays. While access to the gym would be subject to fees, PCYC representatives told councillors that youth would not be denied access if they were unable to pay.
At the same councillor meeting, representatives requested 'peppercorn' fees based on the communal good that the facility would be providing.
Money for the development is coming from a $3 million grant from the NSW state government, announced in June 2018.
Griffith's councillors will vote on the application on February 14's council meeting, with a recommendation to lease the land to PCYC for a period of 20 years at $607 a year - along with an administration fee of $481.
If approved, PCYC estimated that the construction could be completed by December.
The council meeting will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, February 14. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page and minutes will be posted on the Griffith City Council website at a later date.
