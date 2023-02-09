The Area News

Griffith PCYC is aiming to lease the land next to their building for two decades, in order to build a new gym

Updated February 9 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith PCYC applies for lease for new sports facility

Griffith's PCYC branch has asked to lease the land next to their existing building in order to build a new gym and sportsground.

