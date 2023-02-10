Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Jet boats return to Lake Wyangan
The fastest boats on water return to the lake for the first time since COVID on Saturday. Qualifying for the Australian V8 Superboats begins at 2.45pm on Saturday with the finals starting at 8.20pm.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ben and Ali start your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Fine2uned take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Twice Shy will perform at Hotel Victoria at 8pm on Saturday. Max Jones performs at the Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Chaddy Mac will take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Ian Ippoliti is on stage at the Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Exhibition's meandering tale of citrus
Unlemon is the first exhibition for 2023 at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition explores the history of citrus fruit through 40 oil paintings by South Australian artist Alison Mitchell. The 2023 program will be launched on Friday at 6pm with Unlemon artist Alison Mitchell. Tickets to the launch are $10. Mitchell will then host a talk and demonstration on Saturday from 11.30am. The exhibition closes on February 19.
