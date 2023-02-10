Ben and Ali start your weekend at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Fine2uned take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Twice Shy will perform at Hotel Victoria at 8pm on Saturday. Max Jones performs at the Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Chaddy Mac will take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club. Ian Ippoliti is on stage at the Leagues Club from 2.30pm Sunday.

