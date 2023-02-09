A former Griffith woman and avid jet boat racer is lamenting the fact she will have to sit out this weekend's V8 Superboat races at Lake Wyangan.
Kayla Foote would have been competing in the upcoming event but is still recovering from a freak jetboat accident late last year.
She had hoped to be well enough to participate by this stage, but has since heard the news she was dreading - the accident has ruled out her racing season.
Ms Foote was competing in the fifth round of the V8 Superboat Championships in Temora when her boat flipped while travelling at 100km/ph.
She suffered a fractured vertebrate along with a compression fracture in the top third of her spine.
In 10 years of racing with many accidents behind her, she said this was the worst.
"We clipped the inside of the bank and it spat us out of the water. Once that happens, you have no control over steering," Kayla said.
"Afterwards, they left me in the boat and put a rope around the top of the roll-cage. They lifted the boat up and tilted it to ease the strain. Then they put us back on a trailer and we made our way to the medical tent.
"The medics gave me strong painkillers before slowly lifting me out on a stretcher and loading me into the back of an ambulance."
That day, Kayla's partner, Matt, was watching live coverage of the race on his phone while at work.
"It's the worst thing in the world to see your loved one in an accident, knowing there's very little you can do," he said.
"As soon as I heard she was being taken to Wagga, I dropped everything and went there. I'm incredibly grateful her injuries weren't more severe."
The mother of three was keen to get back in her boat 'Let's Boogie' in time for the upcoming event and is particularly shattered she won't be contesting in what will be the first at Lake Wyangan since the pandemic began.
"It's very frustrating," she said.
"I'm a lot better now than I was. I'm able to actually leave the house and walk around a lot more, but I'm still not quite up to scratch.
"Hopefully things might improve faster than we thought, but I'll have to see what the doctor says in my regular check-ups."
Ms Foote lived in Griffith until she was 16 but still visits the city to see family, friends as well as to immerse herself in the racing community.
"I will be cheering my husband on who will be competing in the 400 class, as well as my mates. But I'll be desperately wishing I was on the water with them. I love this sport,' she said.
"Having said that, I know the Griffith track can be brutal. Its a good track but if you hit a bank, it can really shake you around and that's not the best thing for someone in my condition," she said.
