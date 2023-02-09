The Area News

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell has said the state government will not de-merge MRHS

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell reaffirmed her commitment to keeping MRHS merged. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell has reaffirmed that the Department of Education has no intention of de-merging Murrumbidgee Regional High School despite widespread outcry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.