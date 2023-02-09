Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell has reaffirmed that the Department of Education has no intention of de-merging Murrumbidgee Regional High School despite widespread outcry.
Ms Mitchell visited Darlington Point Public School on February 8 to announce new incentives for teachers to move regional, and was questioned on the future of MRHS.
The school has been the subject of debate following UNSW's release of a report investigating the success of the merger, describing it as a failure not to be repeated.
That report has prompted renewed calls from parents and teachers to de-merge the two schools and return to the old system as students move to private schools in record numbers.
Ms Mitchell said that if re-elected, the Nationals party would not be looking at de-merging the schools and was commit to keeping them together.
"We're committed to the model that we have now ... we do think it's the best thing for students in this community and there's no plans to change that," she said.
"I understand that there's been challenges in the school community, I understand that there's been staffing pressures. Our priority recruitment team came in last year, that team is continuing to work there."
She continued, rejecting the idea that students and teachers had suffered under the merger or that academic results had seen a drop.
"We know from some of the early evidence and data that we're seeing good enrolment numbers, good improvements and a positive trajectory in terms of NAPLAN results."
The UNSW report noted that while NAPLAN results from students who started their first year at MRHS had seen some improvements, students were still over-represented in the bottom and middle two bands.
Meanwhile, Member for Murray Helen Dalton has reaffirmed her commitment to de-merging the schools in contrast to the Nationals party.
"The decision to merge came as a complete surprise to teachers, students and parents which created uncertainty and unease from the beginning, and it only got worse from there," Mrs Dalton said.
"I won a public interest debate in parliament last year supporting a demerger and every opportunity I get, I am putting this issue front and centre."
Ms Mitchell did have news on the long-awaited gymnasium for MRHS.
"We've delivered stage 1 of the upgrades at both campuses, and the second stage is in the planning and design phase. My understanding is we're going to have community consultation later this year."
She said she was unable to put a timeline on when the gym would be delivered until that consultation period was over.
