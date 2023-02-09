Teachers make voice heard at pub event

Candidate for Murray Peta Betts and Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell visited the Area Hotel on February 8 for another 'Pollies at the Pub' event.
The two set up shop to listen and answer questions from the community in a casual setting, and found themselves surrounded by teachers wanting to talk about Murrumbidgee Regional High School and the merge.
Both long-serving educators and those new to the scene visited to explain the situation to Ms Mitchell in particular, noting the four busloads of Griffith students that head to Leeton to attend St Francis every day.
One said that the situation could be the end of Griffith, if it continued.
"I can see the community will die very quickly. Kids leave and then the parents leave," they said.
Other teachers spoke on the shortage of staff in their school, and the repetition involved while running classes over two campuses.
"When I picture myself working here in ten years, it's just-," one trailed off but the message was clear.
The conversation turned to the state of public education as a whole, with a few noting that many parents don't have the finances to afford private schooling for their kids.
One parent spoke about a culture of bullying that had driven all four of their children out of the school, either leaving early or transferring to another school.
Ms Mitchell asked what needed to be done outside of de-merging the schools, to various suggestions such as better pay and less red tape.
On a positive note, Paulette Catanzariti commended the concept of 'Pollies in the Pub.'
"I thought it was really positive," she said.
"Sarah's done a good job listening to the community, the casual setting. It was very engaging."
Mrs Catanzariti added that she wasn't sure what would actually come of it in the end however.
"Time will tell."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
