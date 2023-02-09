The Area News

Teachers turned out to the 'Pollies at the Pub' event to make their voices heard on MRHS

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers make voice heard at pub event

Candidate for Murray Peta Betts and Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell visited the Area Hotel on February 8 for another 'Pollies at the Pub' event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.