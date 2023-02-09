Around 160 people turned out in style to celebrate 25 plus one years of the Rabobank branch in Griffith on Wednesday night.
Farmers from around Griffith and other areas such as Coleambally, Whitton, Hillston, and Binya attended the occasion held at the Bagtown Motel and Function Centre.
Plans for the celebration were underway some 12 months ago but the reemergence of Covid-19 halted them.
Rabobank regional manager, Sally Bull, said as a result it was technically to celebrate the branch's 26th year.
She said it's longevity comes down to the strong relationship the bank has had with farmers over many years.
"Our main goal has been to only work with farmers. They know what's going on locally, nationally and globally. Our products are market leading and no other company has been able to replicate them," Ms Bull said.
"All our clients are like-minded people and very progressive. That is what has made our journey so interesting.
"Our model has always been focused on going to see our clients rather than them having to travel in to see us. For that reason staff travel four to five hours a day which illustrates our commitment.
"This occasion is as much about saying thank you to our clients as it is celebrating a quarter of a century," she said.
Senior rural manager of Rabobank, Bernie Connolly, started the Griffith branch back in 1996 and believes his longevity comes down to developing a strong connection with families on the land.
"Our clients are very progressive. Being a part of their business, family and helping them achieve their best is what keeps me going," Mr Connolly said.
"I've been fortunate to be a part of that story for a long time. I love the experience of watching farmers grow and seeing the next generations come in. You only experience that by sticking at it for a long time."
Ms Bull said working under the constraints of the pandemic was by far the hardest experience bank staff have had over the years.
"Staff had to work from home which was incredibly difficult. They weren't able to go out and see clients which is a key foundation of what we do. The experience was not the same as being face to face and I'm glad we've finally come out of that.
"We look forward to many decades of business to come."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
