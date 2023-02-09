The Area News
Have Your Say

No room for denial, water soaked up by businesses

February 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: No room for denial, water soaked up by businesses

NO ROOM FOR CLIMATE DENIAL

ANU's MyClimate 2050 mobile app, using CSIRO climate projections to map expected temperature changes in 15,000 locations around Australia, is creating much discussion. ("Mobile tool is a hot topic", 3/2).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.