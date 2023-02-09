LETTERS: No room for denial, water soaked up by businesses

ANU's MyClimate 2050 mobile app, using CSIRO climate projections to map expected temperature changes in 15,000 locations around Australia, is creating much discussion. ("Mobile tool is a hot topic", 3/2).
But what will the 50 extra forecast hot days in Griffith mean for local people and wildlife?
More frequent and longer heatwaves will severely impact those working outdoors and playing summer sports.
Sadly, heat waves have resulted in a higher death toll than any other type of environmental disaster. Yet, surprisingly, Australia has no national framework for heatwaves.
For agriculture, changes in seasonal conditions over the period 2001 to 2020 (relative to 1950 to 2000) reduced annual average farm profits by 23 per cent per farm. However, new land use activities such as carbon abatement, biodiversity conservation, and renewable energy generation are emerging.
For local wildlife, some species have limited ability to cool themselves and adapt to the speed of change. Heatwaves and drought lead to mass die-offs threatening already vulnerable populations and making extinction more likely.
Cool, shady, well-watered habitat will be increasingly important.In 2050, our children will be in the prime of their lives.
To ensure the environment in which they live and work is healthy and habitable, it's vital we work hard now to stop the emission of greenhouse gases so that our planet can stop heating.
Strong government policies and actions are needed. There is no more room for climate denial or scepticism.
With all this rain and all this flooding of towns an properties, and our dams were built to conserve rainfall to drought-proof our nation.
The state government passed legislation vesting it with ownership of all water resources and administration of the Burrinjuck Dam system by three commissioners to be independent of parliament.
The Australian Constitution says the Commonwealth shall not, by any law or regulation of trade or commerce, abridge the right of a state or of the residents therein to the reasonable use of water of rivers for conservation or irrigation.
Since the big drought of 2001 to 2010, the federal government has interfered in the Australian Constitution by using an international agreement, RAMSAR, to take the rights away from the state governments of their most valuable asset - water.
The question is how much water that is sitting in dams is owned by the federal and state governments for the environment, private companies and carry-over with all the flooding rain?
Flooding rain isn't regarded as environmental water, so what is? Do those who make decisions on behalf of communities know what they are doing, or do we have too many in charge?
An experience that went horribly wrong in trading rain, it become trading shares, where companies and investor own permanent water rights which can be traded on the open market.
The Dartmouth Dam is the biggest on the list of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, and for the first time in 26 years the dam has over-flowed. The question is how much water is privately owned in the dam by shareholders.
Some three years ago during drought, the price of water was $1000 per megalitre, with all this season's rainfall, the price of permanent rights is around $45 to $80 per megalitre.
And the next drought means dollars for shareholders. When it comes to building more dams the answer is no, too much water is owned by shareholders and governments, making money at the expense of farming communities.
Federal Labor minister Tanya Plibersek will remove more water by buying 450 gigalitres for the environment, where once the environment looked after itself, which means less water on the open market to go around.
The word is profit or greed in times of drought, the federal government has failed the Constitution on water, state governments and people.
