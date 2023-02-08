New incentives have been announced for teachers in an effort to encourage educators to make the move out to rural and regional communities, and more importantly, to stay there.
While teachers can benefit from rural and regional incentives, some take up teaching jobs in rural communities but find it hard to fit in and put down roots, and consequently leave in just a few years.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell visited Darlington Point Public School to make the announcement that teachers would be able to claim back $10,000 in stamp duty to make buying a home easier.
A grant of up to $8000 will also be available for relocation costs, after feedback that upfront costs weren't addressed in the existing incentives.
"It's often those upfront costs when beginning to make the move from a metro area to a rural area that can be a bit of a burden so we can provide that support," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's about creating that pipeline, I think one of the challenges is to convince people how great it is to live in the regions."
Of course, it's not clear how beneficial the stamp duty relief will be in the midst of a housing crisis but Ms Mitchell said that there would be flexibility in that.
"You can look to purchase a home within a 100km radius of where you are teaching. We want you to be close to your school but we want to give some flexibility because know housing markets can be a challenge."
In the goal of helping new teachers put down roots, they will also be eligible for a $600 one-off boost to go towards putting down roots, either by joining a sports team, taking classes or to put towards other social activities.
Principal of Darlington Point Public School Richard Busby said that attracting teachers wasn't the issue, but retaining them was where the real challenge came in.
"That's the hardest part. I can get people in, and they can come in for one, two, three years but I need them for ten," he said.
"That's where you start making a difference to kids and communities. When you've taught the older siblings, you know them and you know the families."
