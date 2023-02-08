Griffith's veterinary clinics are at full throttle as the industry continues to grapple with a shortage of animal doctors.
Much like the doctor and teacher shortage gripping regional and rural areas, vets continue to be in short supply, with one clinic having been low on vet staff for 18 months.
It's hoped the federal government might come to the rescue though, with vets backing a call for university graduates who decide to practice in regional and rural areas to have their HECS debts reduced or wiped completely.
Head vet at the Yoogali Veterinary Centre, Kim Martel, said trying to attract and retain qualified vets has been an ongoing challenge and he can only hope to fill two vacant positions at the center sooner rather than later.
"There are supposed to be four of us here and instead we only have two. We've been advertising positions for 18 months," Mr Martel said.
"If the government could wipe that debt and give graduates some incentive to come out here, I think that would make a big difference. I hope the government does that, but I'm not altogether optimistic it will."
A survey run by the Australian veterinary association found 100 per cent of students would consider the offer to come to the bush if they could have their HECS debts removed.
According to the association, the regional veterinary shortage has now reached crisis point, leaving many communities without access to essential veterinary services.
It comes on the back of an announcement by Education Minister Jason Clare that up to 2000 of Australia's most remote teachers can have their HECS debt cut by $35,000 this year.
The Albanese Government announced in November last year that it would wipe the HECS debt of doctors and nurse practitioners who live and work in the regions and beyond.
Mr Martel believes this measure shouldn't be limited to those professions alone.
"The survey doesn't surprise me. Graduates in this field have a huge HECS debt, that's for sure," he said.
"I don't see why it should just be targeted at the medical or teaching professions. I hope to see this incentive come through but amid the other industries also battling with similar problems, it might be hard to get heard.
"We have had graduates relocate to this area in the past and I hope to see that continue. Wiping the HECS debt would really enable that. At the moment, we're run off our feet and can only do what we can," he said.
